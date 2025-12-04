default-cbs-image
Walker (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Walker downgraded to a limited participant Thursday after logging a full practice Wednesday. The diminishing participation indicates a setback, bad news for the wide receiver's chances to play in Sunday's divisional matchup with the Steelers. The 24-year-old will have one more chance to upgrade practice participation again before a decision must be made about Sunday's availability.

