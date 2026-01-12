Walker had six catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets across 12 regular-season games in 2025.

Walker has a unique stat line through his first two seasons. He's had seven catches on 11 career targets, but those grabs have gone for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Five of his seven catches have gone for over 20 yards. Dating back to his rookie season, Walker's first three catches all went for touchdowns. While that efficiency is promising, it's difficult to take much away from seven catches in two seasons. Walker might still be a worthwhile target in deeper dynasty formats. DeAndre Hopkins was on a one-year deal in Baltimore this past season, and two pass-catching tight ends, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, are hitting free agency. Additionally, Baltimore will be installing a new coaching staff and offense in 2026. Walker may never be a high-target type of receiver, but there's a chance that he works his way into a significant snap share in three-wide sets in Baltimore, depending on how the offseason unfolds.