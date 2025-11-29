Ravens' Devontez Walker: Blanked on Thanksgiving Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker did not record a catch on two targets during Baltimore's 32-14 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday.
Walker played just 17 snaps on offense during Thursday's loss, with his decreased playing time corresponding with the return of Rashod Bateman from a two-game absence. Walker has caught one pass or less in seven of eight regular-season games, and both of his receiving touchdowns came in Week 2 against the Browns. The second-year wideout is unlikely to see consistent work in the Ravens' offense unless Bateman, Zay Flowers or DeAndre Hopkins were to miss time.
