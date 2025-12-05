Kamara (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Kamara was unable to practice in any capacity for a second consecutive week and will miss a second straight game due to a sprained MCL he sustained in New Orleans' Week 12 loss to the Falcons. Devin Neal is expected to lead the Saints' backfield again after turning 17 touches into 69 scrimmage yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. Kamara's next chance to take the field will come Dec. 14 against the Panthers.