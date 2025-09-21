Vele (hip) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Seattle.

Vele logged a limited practice both Thursday and Friday due to a hip injury, and the issue is bothersome enough to keep out of Sunday's contest. The second-year wideout caught just two passes on four targets for 16 yards during the Saints' first two games, but his absence will nonetheless reduce the depth of the team's wideout corps. Mason Tipton could get more work on offense as a result.