Saints' Devaughn Vele: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints placed Vele (shoulder) on injured reserve Friday, WWLAM's Jeff Nowak reports.
Vele became a big part of the Saints offense the past three games, only to go down with a shoulder injury Week 15. It sounds like it wasn't overly serious and he would've been able to return at some point if the injury had occurred earlier in the season.
