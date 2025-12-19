default-cbs-image
The Saints placed Vele (shoulder) on injured reserve Friday, WWLAM's Jeff Nowak reports.

Vele became a big part of the Saints offense the past three games, only to go down with a shoulder injury Week 15. It sounds like it wasn't overly serious and he would've been able to return at some point if the injury had occurred earlier in the season.

