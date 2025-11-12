Schultz (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Schultz was managing knee and shoulder issues last week, but now he's only listed with a shoulder injury on the Texans' initial Week 11 injury report. So far we haven't heard anything to suggest that the tight end's status for Sunday's game against the Titans is in danger, so it's possible that Schultz's absence from Wednesday's session was maintenance-related. A return to practice Thursday -- in any capacity -- would support that notion.