Schultz caught all four of his targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Colts.

The veteran tight end wrapped up the regular season on a high note. catching at least three passes for a sixth straight game. Schultz set new career highs with 82 receptions on 106 targets over 17 games, turning that volume into 777 yards and three TDs. He'll remain a reliable chain-mover for C.J. Stroud heading into the playoffs, and a wild-card round clash with the winner of Sunday night's AFC North battle between the Ravens and Steelers.