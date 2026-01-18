Texans' Dalton Schultz: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz was forced out of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Patriots with a calf injury.
Before his exit from the contest, Schultz caught both of his targets for 47 yards (including a 42-yarder). In his absence, Cade Stover and Harrison Bryant are available to handle Houston's tight end duties versus New England.
