Schultz recorded three receptions on four targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers.

C.J. Stroud distributed targets evenly to his pass catchers, leaving Schultz as one of five Texans with either four or five targets. He didn't do much with the opportunity he did get, and he also picked up a key unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to stall a promising drive early in the second quarter. Schultz remains an inconsistent contributor, as this marked his third performance in his last six games with under 25 yards. However, he's either topped 50 yards or found the end zone in the other three contests in that span.