Texans' Denico Autry: Doesn't practice again Thursday
Nov 27, 2025
Autry (knee) did not practice Thursday.
Autry has missed consecutive practices with a knee injury he has dealt with throughout the 2025 campaign. The rotational defensive end has one more chance to return to practice prior to Sunday's divisional matchup with the Colts.
