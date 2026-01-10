Texans' Denico Autry: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Autry (knee) was a full participant in Houston's practice Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Autry was absent from practice earlier in the week but won't carry an injury designation into Monday's wild-card matchup versus the Steelers. The 35-year-old compiled eight tackles (five solo), including 3.5 sacks, across 12 games during the regular season.
