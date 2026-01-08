Autry (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Autry's practice participation was impacted by a knee injury throughout the regular season, but he played in every game after making his season debut in Week 6. Based on that context, he will likely be available for Monday's wild-card round road game against the Steelers, though a return to practice Friday or Saturday would help assuage any concerns about the rotational pass rusher's availability.