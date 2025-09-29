Higgins caught his lone target for a 24-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 26-0 win over Tennessee in Week 4.

Higgins blew past Titans safety Amani Hooker on a fade route in the fourth quarter for his first NFL touchdown. It was the third reception over 20 yards for the rookie, who has five catches on six targets to start his NFL career. Getting separation hasn't been an issue for Higgins, who has gotten open on 12 of 16 separation opportunities, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. With Houston's offense finally clicking in the fourth quarter of the fourth game of the season, perhaps quarterback C.J. Stroud can capitalize on Higgins' ability to create separation going forward.