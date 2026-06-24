Texans' Jayden Higgins: Drawing praise as WR2

Higgins has consistently drawn praise throughout spring activities as the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind Nico Collins, Jared Koch of SI.com reports.

The No. 34 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft posted a 41-525-6 receiving line on 68 targets across 17 games as a rookie and appears positioned for a Year 2 leap. Koch reports that Higgins stands as the clear No. 2 receiver on Houston's depth chart ahead of training camp, a role that could benefit from the team's upgraded offensive line and the departure of Christian Kirk to San Francisco. Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel remain in the mix behind Collins and Higgins, while Tank Dell (knee) is expected to return at some point during the 2026 season.