Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Texans' Jayden Higgins: Drawing praise as WR2

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Higgins has consistently drawn praise throughout spring activities as the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind Nico Collins, Jared Koch of SI.com reports.

The No. 34 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft posted a 41-525-6 receiving line on 68 targets across 17 games as a rookie and appears positioned for a Year 2 leap. Koch reports that Higgins stands as the clear No. 2 receiver on Houston's depth chart ahead of training camp, a role that could benefit from the team's upgraded offensive line and the departure of Christian Kirk to San Francisco. Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel remain in the mix behind Collins and Higgins, while Tank Dell (knee) is expected to return at some point during the 2026 season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!