Texans' Nick Chubb: Active versus Raiders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chubb (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Despite practicing fully both Thursday and Friday, Chubb -- who was inactive in Week 15 -- was deemed questionable for the contest, as was fellow RB Woody Marks (ankle), who was limited Friday. With Marks having been made inactive versus Las Vegas, look for Chubb to have an opportunity to lead Houston's backfield in the absence of any setbacks, while 5-foot-10, 186-pounder Jawhar Jordan -- who was productive while handling added snaps in Week 15 when Chubb was inactive and Marks exited early -- is also in line for an expanded workload, and Dare Ogunbowale is another candidate to mix in.
