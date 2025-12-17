Chubb (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chubb missed Sunday's 40-20 win over Arizona, during which Woody Marks tweaked his ankle injury and missed the second half. Coach Demeco Ryans said afterward that Marks could've returned if the score had been closer, but there's nonetheless some question about Houston's Week 16 backfield picture now that Chubb is back on the practice field while Marks is sitting out Wednesday. An upcoming matchup with the Raiders equates to increased fantasy appeal for whoever gets most of the carries, be it Marks, Chubb or Jahwar Jordan (16 touches for 118 yards last week).