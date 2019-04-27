Griffin (groin) was arrested Friday night and was charged with vandalism and public intoxication, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The tight end, who is still recovering from offseason hernia surgery, reportedly punched out his front hotel window and was forced to be detained by officers. It's worth noting the Texans drafted toolsy TE Kahale Warring in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft the same night of the incident.