Tate (shoulder) will not play against the Bengals on Sunday but is expected to be back in action following the Titans' bye for Week 10 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 15, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Tate was held out of practice all week while nursing a shoulder injury, but the rookie fourth-overall pick will have the benefit of extra rest courtesy of the Titans' Week 9 bye. Tate leads the Titans pass catchers with 34 catches (on 51 targets) for 413 yards and a touchdown through seven regular-season games, and in his absence, quarterback Cam Ward will have to rely more heavily on the likes of Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley (shoulder), Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, with tight end Gunnar Helm also in the mix for a bump in targets.