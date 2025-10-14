Titans' Matthew Wright: Goes back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright reverted to Tennessee's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Wright was elevated from the practice squad to kick for the Titans this past Sunday and made his lone field-goal attempt and only extra-point try. His opportunity came as a result of Joey Slye missing the game due to a calf injury. If Slye is sidelined again this Sunday against New England, Wright figures to kick for Tennessee again.