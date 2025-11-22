The Titans elevated Restrepo from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Restrepo is slated to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Seahawks on Sunday. Given his college connection with quarterback Cam Ward, coupled with the absences of Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (fibula - IR), Restrepo could see some snaps on offense right off the bat, though it would likely be in a rotational role behind the likes of Chimere Dike, Van Jefferson, Mason Kinsey and James Proche.