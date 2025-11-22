Titans' Xavier Restrepo: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Titans elevated Restrepo from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Restrepo is slated to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Seahawks on Sunday. Given his college connection with quarterback Cam Ward, coupled with the absences of Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (fibula - IR), Restrepo could see some snaps on offense right off the bat, though it would likely be in a rotational role behind the likes of Chimere Dike, Van Jefferson, Mason Kinsey and James Proche.