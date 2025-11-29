Restrepo was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted rookie from Miami will join the Titans' active roster for the second consecutive week ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jaguars. In the Week 12 loss to the Seahawks, Restrepo received the third-most targets on the team (six), though he caught just two passes for 26 yards. He's likely to play a pivotal role in Tennessee's wide-receiver corps again in Week 13.