The Titans elevated Restrepo from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Restrepo was with Tennessee throughout training camp and initially made the 53-man roster, but he was cut before the team's season opener. He'll now get a look on game day for the first time this season, as fellow wideout Carnell Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday, and Calvin Ridley (hip) is questionable but expected to play. Restrepo saw action in two games as a rookie with the Titans last year, catching three of seven targets for 41 yards.