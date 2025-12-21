Addison caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants.

Addison couldn't hold onto what would have been a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. He finished a distant second on the team in receiving yards behind Justin Jefferson (85). Minnesota's passing game will be tough to trust Thursday against the Lions, especially if rookie Max Brosmer is thrust into his second NFL start. Brosmer entered after J.J. McCarthy (hand) left Sunday's win in the second quarter.