Gilmore (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Bears.
Gilmore was listed as questionable following a limited practice Saturday, but he was never expected to play and will now officially sit this one out. Fabian Moreau is expected to draw into the starting lineup at cornerback in Gilmore's absence.
