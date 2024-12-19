Gilmore (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Gilmore was inactive Monday night against the Bears, but his full participation Wednesday would suggest he's gearing toward playing Sunday against the Seahawks following his two-game absence. Gilmore has logged 47 tackles (32 solo) and seven pass breakups, including one interception, across 12 contests this season.
More News
-
Vikings' Stephon Gilmore: Inactive versus Chicago•
-
Vikings' Stephon Gilmore: Unlikely to play•
-
Vikings' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Vikings' Stephon Gilmore: Sits out practice again•
-
Vikings' Stephon Gilmore: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Vikings' Stephon Gilmore: Logs DNP on Wednesday•