Gilmore (hamstring) is not expected to play Monday against the Bears, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.
Gilmore was able to return to practice Saturday and log a limited session, but it appears he'll likely miss his second consecutive contest. Assuming he doesn't suit up, Fabian Moreau may be in line for extra snaps at corner.
