Foudy was drafted 75th overall by the Avalanche at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Like his older brother (2018 No. 18 overall selection) Liam, Foudy's greatest attribute is his speed. He moves well enough to create havoc on the forecheck and force opposing defenders into mistakes. Like his team (OHL Windsor), Foudy had a disappointing season. His production (43 points in 59 games) was down from a year ago. Foudy is a great athlete and any player who skates as well as he does always have a chance to develop into a productive player so it's easy to see why Colorado was interested despite the lost year. Clearly one of the top players for the Spitfires, Foudy would appear to have a strong chance of rebounding in 2020-21.