Katchouk was put on waivers Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Katchouk has five goals, nine points, 52 shots and 51 hits in 38 outings in 2023-24. The Blackhawks might send Katchouk to the minors if he clears, but it's also possible they only placed him on waivers to provide the team with additional roster flexibility ahead of Friday's trade deadline.