Poganski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Poganski made his NHL debut this past season but only played in one game with the big club. He's been a sturdy part of the team's minor-league program, though, as he scored 10 goals and added 20 helpers over 56 AHL games last year. He's expected to report to AHL Springfield when next season begins.