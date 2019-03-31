Bruins' Chris Wagner: Dealing with lower-body injury
Updating a previous report, Wagner will miss Sunday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury. He is day-to-day.
Wagner's late scratch makes much more sense now with that he's officially dealing with an injury.
