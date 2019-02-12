Sutter (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

While the nature of Sutter's injury remains unclear, he won't be eligible to return until Feb. 21 against Arizona at the earliest. The 30-year-old already missed 30 games earlier this season with a shoulder injury, limiting him to just 26 appearances on the year.

