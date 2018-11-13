Dennis Everberg: Waived unconditionally
Everberg was placed on unconditional waivers by the Jets on Tuesday in order to terminate his contract.
Everberg played 11 games for AHL Manitoba this season after signing a two-way deal with the club this summer, but managed a lone assist. The 26-year-old will almost certainly return to Europe where he spent the past two years. This likely marks the end of the winger's NHL career.
More News
