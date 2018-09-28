Jets' Dennis Everberg: Designated for waivers
Everberg landed on the waiver wire Friday in order to ship him down to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Everberg signed with the Jets this summer after spending the last two years playing overseas. The winger is on his second stint in North America and will have to prove himself in the minors if he wants another look in the NHL this season.
