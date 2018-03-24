Kinkaid made 40 saves during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Pittsburgh.

This was the sixth consecutive appearance for Kinkaid, as the Devils have been overly selective with Cory Schneider's workload following his poor play since returning from a groin injury March 1. The Penguins are the highest scoring team in the league since the All-Star break, so this 40-save outing is all the more impressive from Kinkaid. Still, with a .909 save percentage and 2.91 GAA for the campaign, fantasy expectations should remain in check.