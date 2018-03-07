Butcher dished out a pair of even-strength helpers in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Butcher's pair of first-period assists ended an 11-game point drought. The rookie blueliner has a very respectable 32 points this season, but 18 of those came in the first 23 games. Butcher's decline in production can be traced to Sami Vatanen replacing him on the top power-play unit, and Vatanen seems unlikely to give that role back any time soon after racking up another two points in 3:10 with the extra man in this one. For his part, Butcher skated just 2:00 on the power play.