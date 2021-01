Hutton signed a professional tryout agreement with the Ducks on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hutton had 16 points in 65 games with the Kings in 2019-20. The Ducks recently lost Christian Djoos on waivers to the Red Wings -- getting Hutton under contract would give them more depth along the blue line. He'd likely compete with Jacob Larsson for playing time on the third pairing.