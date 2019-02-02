Ducks' Corey Perry: Ready to roll Saturday

Perry (knee) is ready for his season debut Saturday against host Winnipeg, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports. Per the NHL's official media site, he is officially off injured reserve.

Ducks teammate Rickard Rakell suggested the team doesn't really have anything to lose by putting Perry back on the top line in his first game back. Perry recorded 17 goals and 32 assists over 71 games for the Ducks last season, but Anaheim has experienced myriad injuries, and the result has been an increased reliance on rookies such as Troy Terry and Max Jones -- although both of those players are currently back in the minors with AHL San Diego. Perry could be a sneaky DFS play since not everyone will be aware that he's back in tow. We're talking about a perennial power-play contributor with a career average of 0.80 points per game, so give him a long look on Saturday's 13-game offering.