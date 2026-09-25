Husso stopped 13 of 19 shots in Thursday's 10-0 preseason loss to the Sharks.

The Ducks brought their most of AHL roster for this contest, aside from Husso, who is projected to be the NHL backup. The game went about as expected, with Husso getting no help in the ugly loss. Laurent Brossoit didn't do much better, allowing four goals on eight shots, so this isn't likely to change the pecking order for starts. Expect Lukas Dostal to operate as the starter in 2026-27 with Husso serving as backup as long as he can produce passable numbers.