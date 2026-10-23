Husso stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey. The Devils' final goal was scored into an empty net.

The Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, and while Husso kept the Ducks in the contest, his offense never got going while playing its third game in four nights on an east coast road swing. Husso has gone 1-2-0 in his first four outings of the season with a 3.09 GAA and .888 save percentage, numbers which won't put any pressure on Lukas Dostal at the top of the depth chart.