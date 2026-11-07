Husso stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Lukas Dostal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Dostal started but only lasted one period. Husso faced far less traffic and delivered a steady performance to enable the comeback win. It's unclear if two good periods will be enough for Husso to compete with Laurent Brossoit, who had started the previous three games before this second half of a back-to-back. On the year, Husso is 2-3-0 with a 3.55 GAA and an .868 save percentage over six games (four starts). The Ducks host the Penguins on Sunday, and based on recent performances, it's likely the start for that game will come down to Brossoit or Husso.