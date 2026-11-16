Husso will be in goal for Sunday's home matchup against the Flames, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

This will be Husso's first start since Oct. 29 against the Sabres. However, the Finnish netminder made a relief appearance in Calgary on Nov. 6 and turned aside all 10 shots he faced, picking up the victory in a 5-3 comeback win. Lukas Dostal's early-season struggles continued Saturday against the Islanders, so this is a good opportunity for Husso to earn more playing time. The 31-year-old Husso is 2-3-0 with a 3.55 GAA and an .868 save percentage through six outings this year.