Husso stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Husso got the easier matchup in the second half of a back-to-back for the Ducks, and he got the job done. The 31-year-old netminder probably won't see a lot of work behind Lukas Dostal, but Husso is worth streaming when he gets the nod in favorable matchups. He went 10-8-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 20 regular-season outings in 2025-26, though the Ducks' young defense appears to have taken a step forward early this season. Expect Dostal between the pipes for Tuesday's rematch against the Flames in Anaheim.