Cooley allowed four goals on 16 shots Tuesday before he was replaced after two periods by Dustin Wolf, who made 11 saves in a 5-1 loss to Nashville.

Cooley had been hot leading into Tuesday -- he was 3-0-1 in four starts since Nov. 19 -- but the Flames helped make him look human against the Preds. Cooley is still 3-3-2 with a 2.17 GAA and .920 save percentage in eight starts (11 appearances) this season. He will go into the record book as the goalie who allowed Steven Stamkos' 1,200th NHL point, a tap-in blocker side that stood as the winner.