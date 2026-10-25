Cooley stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Cooley has won his last three starts, and it appears head coach Ryan Huska is happy to ride the hot hand. Over that span, Cooley has allowed just four goals on 102 shots. The 29-year-old netminder is 3-2-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .912 save percentage through five starts this season. Cooley's winning fortunes probably won't last all year, but he's giving a young roster some extra confidence after an abysmal start to the campaign. That said, he's still a risky option in weekly leagues for the upcoming week, as the Flames face the Maple Leafs, Oilers, Kraken and Avalanche in a four-game week.