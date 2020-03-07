Flames' Travis Hamonic: Full practice Saturday
Hamonic (upper body) got in a full practice Saturday, Flames radio host Pat Steinberg reports.
Hamonic was able to finish a full practice for the first time since getting injured a month ago, but he will need to take contact before making a possible return. It will probably be at least another week before the defenseman's ready for game action.
