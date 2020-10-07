Andrae was drafted 54th overall by the Flyers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Andrae is another in a long line of undersized, offensive defensemen available in this draft. His creativity with the puck and ability to find open teammates make him an extremely intriguing long-term option for Philadelphia, but none of that will matter if Andrae's play in his own zone doesn't improve. He tends to get pushed off the puck by opposing forwards due to a lack of upper-body strength. And as it stands right now, he'd have to play sheltered minutes at even strength. Andrae will continue to develop with the HV71 program in his native Sweden.