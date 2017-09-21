Play

Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Inks entry-level contract

Coghlan signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Coghlan was extended a training camp invite after playing in the team's developmental camp in June. The 19-year-old blueliner tallied an impressive 53 points (15 goals, 38 assists) in junior hockey last season and seems like a candidate to help fill out the Golden Knights' AHL roster.

