Hurricanes' William Carrier: Facing extended absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier (lower body) is expected to be out for an extended period of time after leaving Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Carrier and Eric Robinson (upper body) are both not expected to be back in the near term, though a concrete timeline wasn't established. Expect one or both players to land on injured reserve to accommodate roster moves for the Hurricanes to be able to fill out their lineup Saturday in Dallas.
More News
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Pots goal in Tuesday's win•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Gathers assist•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Earns helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Returning Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Won't play vs. Washington•