Carrier (lower body) is expected to be out for an extended period of time after leaving Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carrier and Eric Robinson (upper body) are both not expected to be back in the near term, though a concrete timeline wasn't established. Expect one or both players to land on injured reserve to accommodate roster moves for the Hurricanes to be able to fill out their lineup Saturday in Dallas.