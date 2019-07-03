Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Joining Isles' organization
Bardreau has signed a two-year contract with the Islanders, according to TSN's NHL Transactions page.
Bardreau is unlikely to see any time at the NHL level. The Cornell product has topped out at 30 points at the AHL level, reaching that threshold twice in five seasons with AHL Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Sent to waiver wire•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Suits up for Phantoms•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Out four weeks with upper-body ailment•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Locks in two-year contract•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Medically cleared, sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...